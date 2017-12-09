Muskingum County host annual holiday bazaar at the Fairgrounds

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- With just two weeks away from Christmas day, residents in the Muskingum County area are shopping their way into the holidays.

Saturday, the fairgrounds was a packed house with over 100 vendors and shoppers raising funds for the Muskingum County annual bazaar.

“Today we have a Christmas bazaar craft show. We have 113 booths available and they’re all full. We have a lot of people here buying and so forth. So, it’s a great fundraiser for us this year,” said Muskingum County Fair Treasurer, Dave Kiers.

The rooms were full of hundreds of vendors and all kinds of cool crafts. This year’s holiday bazaar was blended with locally talented artist and fun holiday gifts!

“It’s fun to see people get excited. Their like “oh it’s so cute” you know and you created it and like that’s your idea, and then they love it and take it home,” said Fiber Artist, Cheryl Dunlap.

The Muskingum County holiday bazaar is one of the best places to get your last minute Christmas gifts, with something to offer for everyone. If you missed this year’s annual bazaar, you won’t want to miss next years!