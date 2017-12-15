Muskingum County most wanted suspects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio—The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has added three people to its most wanted list.



53-year-old Jimmy Jenkins is wanted on a felony warrant. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin and tampering with evidence.

26-year-old Nathional Lashley is wanted on a probation violation stemming from an original charge of burglary.

43-year-old Heidi Norman is wanted for contempt of court after being charged with possession of cocaine and failing to abide by the conditions of her bond.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three individuals is being asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.