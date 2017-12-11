No. 15 Maryland women beat Loyola (Md) 114-45

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Blair Watson made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points, Brianna Fraser added 20 points, and No. 15 Maryland beat Loyola (Maryland) 114-45 on Monday night.

Maryland set a single-game program record with 37 assists — on 46 field goals. Channise Lewis led with 11 assists and Watson had five of her six in the first half.

Kaila Charles added 18 points and four assists for Maryland (10-2), which shot 61 percent and made 10 3-pointers. Stephanie Jones had 16 points and seven rebounds, Ieshia Small added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Charles scored eight points during a 13-0 second-quarter run for a 44-15 lead. It was 54-20 at halftime behind Watson’s 15 points and Charles’ 12.

Izzy Therien led Loyola (2-8) with 13 points. The Greyhounds shot 29.5 percent from the floor, including 4 of 24 from 3-point range.