Northern Arizona hires Washington State’s Marlow as AD

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona has hired Washington State deputy director of athletics Mike Marlow as its next athletic director.

Marlow’s hiring, announced on Wednesday, must be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents. He expected to begin working at NAU in mid-January.

He replaces Lisa Campos, who left to become the athletic director at UTSA.

Marlow has spent the past seven years directing Washington State’s athletic fund, marketing, ticketing operations and communications. He previously spent more than 12 years as senior athletic director at Oregon.

Marlow previously worked at Idaho and Montana after graduating from Washington State.