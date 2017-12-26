Ohio capital logs 139 homicides, tying record high from ’91

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An overnight shooting death is the 139th homicide recorded in Ohio’s capital city this year, meaning Columbus has tied the record high number of homicides it had in 1991.

Police didn’t immediately release details about shooting reported early Tuesday in a neighborhood just northeast of downtown. They said the victim died at the scene.

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs has called for both peace and action to address the increase in slayings in Ohio’s biggest city. Jacobs attributes the increase to more illegal guns on the street, the impact of the opioid epidemic, more shots being fired during crimes and people turning to guns to solve arguments instead of less lethal means.

The city’s homicide tally for 2017 includes one victim who died from injuries from a 2014 shooting.