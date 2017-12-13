Ohio man charged with stealing just-delivered packages

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in southwest Ohio say they have nabbed a holiday “porch pirate.”

Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Stolz, of Cincinnati, was charged with theft this week in connection with the removal of two packages from the front porch of a house. Police say the homeowner caught the Nov. 29 theft on home surveillance and the video was circulated on social media, leading to a tip about the man’s identity.

The packages included children’s toys and credit cards. A Hamilton County municipal judge says stealing Christmas gifts is “a serious allegation” and Tuesday ordered Stolz held on $25,000 bond.

A message was left Wednesday for Stolz’s attorney.

Police in several Cincinnati-area communities have volunteered to have holiday packages delivered to their departments for safekeeping until they can be picked up by residents.