Ohio warns of scam involving phony offers for federal grants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is warning of a scam involving phony offers for federal grants.

A release from the office says it has received dozens of reports of the scam from across the state.

The release says scammers often begin with a phone call or Facebook message claiming a person was selected for a grant for being a good citizen, paying taxes, or not having a criminal record. They tell the person to pay a few hundred dollars to cover processing fees or taxes to receive the grant that never comes.

State officials say about 50 people overall this year have reported losses ranging from $200 to $48,000 to grant scams.

Ohioans are urged to report the scam to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

