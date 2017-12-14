One Arrested Following Pursuit

A vehicle pursuit that began in Coshocton County ends in Muskingum.

Coshocton County Sheriff Timothy Rogers said that around 10:45 Wednesday morning a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Kraft Foods on 2nd Street in Coshocton.

The suspect vehicle fled the area and the deputy initiated a pursuit. Multiple deputies assisted and the pursuit ended in Muskingum County just after 11AM.

The sheriff’s office said an adult male driver was alone in the vehicle and was taken into custody with the assistance of a K9 officer.

Formal felony charges are anticipated after review by the Coshocton County Prosecutor.

No injuries were reported and the investigation remains ongoing.