O’Neill readies letter resigning from Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill says he’s staying in the Democratic gubernatorial primary race and has decided when he’s leaving the high court.

O’Neill tells The Associated Press on Thursday he’ll specify that date in a resignation letter he plans to submit to Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor on Friday. The date must precede the Feb. 7 candidate-filing deadline.

O’Neill’s statement about his candidacy comes amid efforts by the Republican-controlled Legislature to oust him from the court.

Lawmakers say O’Neill is violating the Judicial Code of Conduct by running for another office while remaining on the bench. O’Neill argues he won’t be a candidate for purposes of the rule until he files the paperwork.

O’Neill says he’s resolved 47 of the 99 outstanding cases he hoped to complete before resigning.

___

This story has been corrected to show that O’Neill says he’s resolved 47 of the 99 remaining cases he hoped to complete, not 52 cases.