OSU extension Acting County Director steps down

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An OSU extension educator stopped by the County Commissioners chambers to share some upcoming changes with them.

Chris Penrose has been serving as the Acting County Director in Muskingum County for the last two and a half years; but that will soon change. Penrose told in the Commissioners that he will be stepping down from that role.

“We had some new educators come on and they’ve developed some experience and I think the county’s going to be in great shape with them now. We’re actually going to have what we call a shared leadership. So the educators will be sharing the county director role and I think we’re gonna be in real good shape.”

Penrose is a full time extension educator for Agricultural Resources in Morgan County and will continue in that role.