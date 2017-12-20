OUZ nursing program receives funds for renovations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Ohio University Zanesville nursing students will soon have new facilities to complete their programs in.

Earlier this week State Senator Troy Balderson announced the nursing program at OUZ will receive one point four million dollars in state funds to renovate the labs the students use. Pamela Sealover, the Associate Director of the nursing program, said the renovations will give the program more classroom and lab space, extra space for a nursing bed skills lab, and administration and faculty office space.

“In nursing we’re really excited because after a number of years we’re going to get a new renovated space. This new space will be holding two very large labs in which our students will use…at all times for mannequins, stimulation, classroom space. Allows the students to practice and before they go to a real clinical.”

The new space will allow more students to participate in labs making scheduling easier for them. The renovations will also bring changes to the university’s library. Part of the current library space will be used for the nursing program. Sealover says the school is already working to make the transition run smoothly for the students.

“The library is going to continue to be open. We’ve already kind of made adjustments so that students still have space,” said Sealover. “So it’s going to be a little inconvenient, but the students will still have all those spaces.”

The renovations are expected to begin after the new year and wrap up in the fall.