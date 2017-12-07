Pac-12 addresses football scheduling issues going into 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — No Pac-12 football team that plays a Saturday road game will be required to play away from home again the following Friday in a revamped 2018 schedule.

Commissioner Larry Scott said Thursday that the Pac-12 Conference has discussed scheduling changes with its member universities to find a better solution for next season given concerns and scrutiny over the challenges of 2017.

Holiday Bowl-bound Washington State won a night game at Oregon on Oct. 7 then returned to the road and took a 37-3 thumping at California in Berkeley that following Friday, Oct. 13. Conference champion USC also had that happen: the Trojans won at Cal on Sept. 23, a Saturday, then lost in Pullman, Washington, to the Cougars the next Friday, Sept. 29.

Questions arose about whether scheduling affected the conference’s overall success and ability to land a team in the College Football Playoff.