Palmer Jr. scores 25, Nebraska beats UTSA 104-94

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — James Palmer Jr. had a career-high 25 points and Nebraska used a late 9-0 run to put away UT San Antonio 104-94 on Wednesday night.

Nebraska (8-5) scored more than 100 for the first time since beating North Carolina A&T 107-57 on Dec. 19, 2005.

The Cornhuskers led by as many as 10 points in both halves only to see the Roadrunners come back to tie the score repeatedly in the second half.

UTSA (7-6), which trailed by seven at intermission, hit 10 of its first 12 shots of the second half, knotting the score at 70 on Nick Allen’s dunk with 11:27 remaining. Nebraska opened up a five point lead at 81-76 on Isaiah Roby’s free throws with 8:06 remaining but saw that advantage eliminated by a Jhivvan Jackson 3-pointer followed by a driving layup.

Anton Gill hit a 3 pointer with 4 minutes left, then was fouled shooting a 3 pointer 40 seconds later and sank all three free throws. A Palmer layup and free throw put Nebraska up 95-86 with 1:54 left.

The Huskers hit 37-of-50 free throws in the game that saw USTA whistled for 31 fouls. Palmer was 13 for 17 from the line. The Roadrunner were 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Nebraska was called for 12 fouls.

Nebraska used a 10-0 mid-first half run to take a 27-17 lead at the 8:22 mark and led 49-42 at half.

Jackson led UTSA with 26 points, Deon Lyle scored 15 and Allen had 12 points. Keaton Wallace and Byron Frohnen had 10 points each.

Gill — a fifth-year senior — finished with a career-high 21 points for Nebraska. Evan Taylor added 16, Glynn Watson Jr. had 13 points and Isaiah Roby scored 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska

It was the fourth consecutive game in which Nebraska played a team in the top-30 nationally in scoring offense. Only UTSA, ranked 20th at 86.6 points per game, scored more than 80 against the Huskers.

UTSA

A UTSA freshman has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week in four of the season’s first six weeks. Wallace has earned the honor three times and Jackson once.

UP NEXT

Nebraska hosts Delaware State Friday, the third game in a four-game non-conference December home stand for the Huskers.

UTSA travels to Rice on Dec. 28 for its Conference USA opener.