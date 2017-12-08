Patrol: Truck rear-ends school bus, 9 students injured

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a tractor trailer rear-ended a school bus in Ohio, sending nine students to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Highway Patrol says the accident happened early Friday afternoon on Interstate 71 near Mansfield in north-central Ohio. Troopers say a truck driven by a driver from Ontario, Canada, hit the bus carrying 45 high school students and three adults.

The patrol says nine students and the bus driver were taken to a local hospital. Other buses transported the remaining students from the scene.

The truck driver was cited for failing to maintain distance between vehicles.