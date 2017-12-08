PAWS of Muskingum County hosts 27th annual Cookie Walk

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A sweet walk benefiting animals will happen this weekend.

PAWS of Muskingum County is hosting its 27th annual Cookie Walk at Masonic Park tomorrow. The Cookie Walk will feature iced cookies, cookie mixes, candies, breads, cat and dog treats, a silent auction, and a Chinese auction. Kris Medley, President of the organization, said the proceeds from the event will stay in Muskingum county and help pay for surgeries for animals in low income families.

“You call the phone, call the phone number that we have, and we decide whether you are low income. We have an income guideline. Decide whether you fit in the guideline and if you do you pay half the spay/neuter and we pay half the spay/neuter.”

The members of the organization made about 2,000 cookies to sell.The walk will be inside Masonic Park on Northpointe drive behind Mattress Firm from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Iced cookies will be $10 and a pound of mixed cookies will be $7.