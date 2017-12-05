Peralta and Royals agreed to a 1-year deal for $1,525,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Wily Peralta and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a one-year contract worth $1,525,000, a deal that includes a club option for 2019.

The 28-year-old gets a $1.5 million salary next year and the chance to earn $1.25 million annually in performance bonuses. The option is for $3 million with a $25,000 buyout. If the Royals decline the option, he would be eligible for salary arbitration.

Peralta went 5-4 with a 7.85 ERA in 19 appearances for Milwaukee this year and was designated for assignment in July. He is 47-52 with a 4.88 ERA over his six-year big league career, all with the Brewers. His best season was 2014, when he went 17-11 with a 3.53 ERA as a starter.

The Royals figure to be in rebuilding mode with most of their core free agents and expected to sign elsewhere. Peralta offers an inexpensive, low-risk piece for the bullpen or rotation.

