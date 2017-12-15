Pet of the Week: Carlene

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society is hosting a Comedy Club Fundraiser that will be sure to make you laugh, but first we’ll introduce you to this week’s Pet of the Week.

Meet Carlene. Carlene is about a year old. She was surrendered to the shelter with severe flea allergies. The shelter helped nurse her back to health and now she’s ready for her new home. Carlene has had her surgeries and is up to date on all of her vaccinations. She is also microchipped. Charity Stevens, Assistant Director of the shelter, said Carlene is a sweet kitten that will fit well with any family.

“Carlene is super loving. As you can see she’s laying into the being petted. Loves to have her ears scratched. She just wants to be on your lap and content with you watching some t.v. or even reading a good book. She’d make a great companion.”

Carlene also gets along with other cats and seems okay with dogs. She has been sponsored so her adoption fees have been reduced to $30.

The Animal Shelter also shared they will be hosting their second annual Comedy Club Fundraiser next month.

“We have a couple different comedians coming in. So they’ll give us a great show. Last year was phenomenal. It was hilarious. So we’re looking forward to that again this year,” said Stevens.

The comedy show will be at Bryan’s Place on January 6th. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will start at 8:00 p.m.. Tickets for the show are $20 and can be purchased at the shelter. Food and drinks will be available at the event. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the Animal Shelter Society.