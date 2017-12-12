Phone call scam alert

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Muskingum County Sheriff Office wants to warn Muskingum County residents about an ongoing phone call scam.

Muskingum County Residents have been receiving scam phone calls saying they are with Windows 10 and they need private information to fix current problems with the computer program. Sheriff Matt Lutz said the Sheriff’s office has fielded several calls in the last few days about the scam. He warns against being too trusting when someone says they need private information.

“You have to very careful anytime your giving out your information over the phone or on the computer because you just don’t know who’s on that other end. Sometimes it’s the elderly that they pray on and it just seems the elderly are very trusting. They want to do the right things,” said Sheriff Lutz.

Sheriff Lutz said to make sure you ask investigative questions, if you receive a call from someone claiming to be a business. He also advises for you to make the company prove they are who they say they are.

“You can take a number and a name and tell them you’ll have to call them back. You can call that number back and see what you get. A lot of times you won’t get anything and they won’t answer it. You can look up the number to the company they are saying they are. Try to verify the information on where it’s coming from,” said Sheriff Lutz.

Sheriff Lutz said again if you receive a call from someone claiming to be fixing problems for Windows 10 this is, in fact, a scam and do not give out any information.