Police: 2 apparent homeless people found dead in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two people believed to be homeless have been found near downtown Cleveland.

Cleveland police say a motorist flagged down an officer around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after spotting a man’s body on a side street.

Police and investigators from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office then found the body of a woman covered in snow nearby. Police say both may have been living in a homeless camp.

Neither person has been identified.

Overnight temperatures have dipped into the low 20s in Cleveland the past several days.