Police: Man fatally shot while robbing Ohio auto parts store

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally shot while trying to rob an auto parts store in Cincinnati.

Police were called to the store in the city’s Roselawn neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man lying in the parking lot. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows two armed men went into the store to rob it and that one of the men was shot by a person inside the store.

No additional information about the attempted robbery and shooting has been released.