Police: Man injured in Christmas Day bar stabbing

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in southern Ohio say a man was stabbed during a bar fight on Christmas Day.

WCPO-TV reports the stabbing happened Monday at the Montgomery Towne Tavern in Cincinnati. Police say a 46-year-old Newport, Kentucky man got into an altercation with another man when he was asked to leave the bar. Authorities say the 46-year-old stabbed the other man before he was disarmed by other patrons.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital.

Police arrested the man and charged him with felonious assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.