Police: Woman accused of shooting husband, dismembering body

BARBERTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a northeast Ohio woman accused of shooting her husband multiple times and dismembering his body has been charged with murder.

A Barberton Municipal Court judge on Monday set bond for 49-year-old Marcia Eubank at $1 million. She is charged in the death of 54-year-Howard Eubank. Records don’t show an attorney for her.

A Summit County Sheriff’s Office release says deputies found deteriorating remains tentatively identified as those of Howard Eubank on Saturday at the couple’s home in Coventry Township in suburban Akron. Authorities say deputies had responded to a call from the couple’s adult son about possible remains.

The release says investigators believe Eubank was killed earlier this year in a “domestic-related incident.”

Authorities say Marcia Eubank was arrested later Saturday in a store parking lot.