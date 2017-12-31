There was a vehicle accident on State Route 555 that resulted in a power outage.

There are two warming stations for the power outage near State Route 555. Director of Muskingum Emergency Management Jeff Jadwin said if you are affected by the loss of power and your place gets too cold you should make use of the two warming station. One is at Roseville Fire Department and the other is at Harrison Township Fire Department. The outage should be between four and six hours but, could be longer due to replacing a pole and the cold temperature.