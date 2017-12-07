Price becomes third Buckeye to win Rimington Trophy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State center Billy Price has been awarded the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding center.

Price joins LeCharles Bentley (2001) and Pat Elflein (2016) as the three previous Buckeyes to win the award. Elflein winning last season and Price taking home the award this year, marks the first time the trophy has gone to the same school in back-to-back years.

The Austintown, Ohio native made the switch from guard to center this off season after the departure of Elflein. Price, a two time captain, has started 54 consecutive games for OSU. That breaks the school record previously held by Luke Fickell.

As a freshman, Price started at left guard on the Ohio State team that won the first ever College Football Playoff.

Price will look to end his college career on a high note when Ohio State play USC in the Cotton Bowl at the end of this month.