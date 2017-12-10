The Renner Theater host this years final performance of “When One Door Closes.”

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Sunday, one highly anticipated holiday play gave their final performance of the year.

For the 27th year in a row, The Renner Theater has partnered with The Salvation Army’s angel tree benefit to bring you “When One Door Closes”, a musical production that spreads holiday cheer throughout the city.

“You’re joining us for the final show of our 27th annual angel tree benefit. It’s an entirely in-house production. it’s written, directed, produced, and sponsored by friends of the community,” said Assistant Director/ Writer, Shelley Tolliver.

Every year countless families and friends from the community come out to help support this great cause and to see a great show. With over 86 members making up the cast and crew, they say this final performance is bitter sweet.

“It’s a bitter sweet moment. We have a bunch of volunteers. Half of the cast are brand new to us, so we forged a friendship especially in these crazy times where everybody is so cynical. Right now, we’re excited to do something great for the kids of our community but it’s also sad that we won’t we here everyday of the week,” said Tolliver.

Tickets for the play were purchased based on a donation bases. Whether attendees had $5 or five cents, every little bit helped. Proceeds from the play will be donated to The Salvation Army’s angel tree benefit to help a child in need for the holiday season.