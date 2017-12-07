Report: Ohio IT administrator wrongly solicited speaking fee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state watchdog says an Ohio technology administrator wrongly solicited a $37,000 speaking fee from a company that has received millions of dollars in state contracts.

The Ohio Inspector General says Stuart Davis, the Department of Administrative Services chief information officer, requested the money from CGI Technologies and Solutions for a 2013 corporate event in Cincinnati.

An Inspector General’s report released Thursday says Davis had signed and approved state contracts with the company.

The report says Davis denied to investigators that he solicited a speaking fee.

Messages were left with the Administrative Services department and with Davis requesting comment.

The Inspector General is forwarding the report to Columbus and Franklin County prosecutors and to the Ohio Ethics Commission.