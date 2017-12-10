Riesbeck’s, New Concord Police and State Highway Patrol partner for food drive

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- The New Concord Police and The State Highway Patrol have partnered with Riesbeck’s Food Market for their third annual food and toy drive.

On this rather chilly Sunday, two police cruisers in the market parking lot began to fill up with canned food and monetary donations to help benefit those in need this holiday.

“Every year we try to help our community. The new concord police department and The Ohio State Highway Patrol join forces and ask us to help with the food drive for the local food pantries. We say yes, we get involved and this is what we do,” said Store Operator, Steve Fusner.

This fundraiser is put on each year to help benefit those who are less fortunate, and to help them have a great holiday season. Although members of law enforcement can be viewed in a negative light, these officers are showing their hearts go beyond the force.

“Today we’re out here collecting canned food donations for The College Drive Presbyterian Church. They have a food pantry there and it goes to help the local families in need in and around New Concord to try and help them through this holiday season,” said Sargent Jeff Dawson, New Concord Police.

“We are very much a part of the community. A lot of people see the uniform and they see us as issuing citations or sometimes it can be a really negative perception. What we’re trying to do is just enforce the value of community. We care about everyone in this community and that’s one of the reasons were here today,” said Sargent Melanie Appleman, Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Last year the donations of this food and toy drive raised nearly $3,000 for families in need. The crew hopes this year they’ll do even better and exceed that amount!