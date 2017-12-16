Rosecrans gets first win, rolls Millersport 57-36

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Bishops are winless no longer after topping Millersport on Friday night by a final of 57-36.

Rosecrans came into the game 0-3 on the season, having lost to Shenandoah, Maysville, and Grove City Christian — all on the road. But in their first game at Rogge Gym this season, coach Todd Rock got a strong performance from his young Bishops.

After graduating seven seniors from last year’s team, captain Derek Kunkler is the only senior on the roster, flanked by Junior Matt Applegate– the only other upper-classman on the varsity squad.

Applegate lead the Bishops on Friday night with 18 points and 21 rebounds. Rosecrans lead 29-19 at halftime, and increased their lead to 17 by the end of the 3rd quarter. The final eight minutes were a formality for the Lakers who failed to get their second win in as many days.

Rosecrans will take on Fisher Catholic Tuesday night in Lancaster.