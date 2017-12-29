Rosecrans wins overtime thriller over West Muskingum

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It was a back-and-forth game that wasn’t decided until the very end. But after the buzzer sounded, Bishop Rosecrans had won 71-64 over West Muskingum in overtime.

The Bishops held a one-point lead at halftime. The game was tied at 45 at the end of the third quarter and was tied at 58 at the end of regulation. Rosecrans’ Weston Nern hit a three pointer on the Bishops first possession in overtime to give them a lead they would not surrender.

Matt Applegate had a big performance for Rosecrans. He scored 20 points and pulled in 19 rebounds. Kyle Lones from West M also put up 20 points.

West Muskingum is now 2-5, Rosecrans has a record of 3-4.