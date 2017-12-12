Rotary speaker: the growth of art in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Prize for Contemporary Ceramics spoke about the art community and its success in Muskingum County at December 12th’s Zanesville Rotary Club meeting.

Director David Mitzel told rotary about several Ceramic and Arts shows. He told about the success of Zanesville Prize for Ceramics. He also previewed Artist of the Winding Road. Mitzel said people are seeing the resurgence of art in the community.

“What has happened is the community is starting to catch on that there is this renaissance within Zanesville and that more and more people are learning about it, more people are talking about it, and more people are becoming involved as volunteers in a variety of different ways.”

Mitzel said this area is able to have so many great artist because of the history of art in the area and the benefits of living in a small town.

“This is how a community grows artistically, first you have the artist coming. They find inexpensive property that they can have rather than being in New York City when they have a property that they develope from a warehouse and all of a sudden somebody comes along and makes condos and they can’t live there anymore, so they come to Zanesville.”

Artist of a Winding Road begins January 20th and run until April 15th. Zanesville Prize for Contemporary Ceramics start two days after that running from April 17th until July 17th.