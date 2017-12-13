Russian skater Pogorilaya to miss Olympics with injury

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian figure skater Anna Pogorilaya says she will miss the Olympics with a back injury.

Pogorilaya tells Russian state news agencies that the back problem, which has already forced her to miss several events this season, can’t be fixed in time for her to skate this month at Russian nationals, the key Olympic qualifier.

She says she “can’t even train on the ice at the moment … my season is over,” in comments reported by R-Sport.

Pogorilaya won bronze at the 2016 world championships and is a three-time bronze medalist, but has been overshadowed in Russia by two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva in recent years.

Pogorilaya was in contention for a medal at the world championships in April but fell three times in her free skate and slumped to 13th.