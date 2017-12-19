Salvation Army distributes food and toys

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Salvation Army spent the day helping families in need get ready for Christmas.

After weeks of receiving donations several volunteers filled the Salvation Army ready to give out bags of gifts to families for children who may not otherwise receive anything. A member of the Women’s Auxiliary at the Salvation Army said the community helped make this possible.

“They did a wonderful job of buying a lot of wonderful toys and clothes and stuff and putting it in the bags. And then a few things we had to add to it just made wonderful gifts for the kids,” said Jackie Klinehoffer.

Klinehoffer says she and other members of the Women’s Auxiliary have been working hard the last three weeks to get everything ready for today. They spent time putting the bags of gifts together and making sure each child would receive something. Klinehoffer says the results of the endless work makes the whole process worthwhile.

“Just to be able to see the smile on their faces when they pick things up. And some people were so so grateful for having this. And people come in and tell us, you know, ‘if it wasn’t for you my kids wouldn’t have any Christmas’,” Klinehoffer said. “Or in past years they’ve been in and had to rely on this for Christmas for their children. They’re so grateful. That means the world to me.”

In addition to the toys families were also able to pick up food items to prepare for the holiday. Over 300 families received food and over 900 children received gifts.