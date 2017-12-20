Salvation Army receives gold coin in bucket

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Salvation Army volunteers have been braving the weather to ring bells for donations this holiday season.

The organization is used to getting loose change and spare dollars, but sometimes they get other items dropped in the bucket. Christmas Bell Coordinator, Bill Gheen, said this year the Zanesville Army received something different for the first time.

“We have different things. Also we had a gold coin dropped in,” said Gheen. “We’ve had some very large checks. I’m not really allowed to say the amount, but we’ve had very large donations.”

As the volunteers continue to ring the bells they want to remind people that their donations go to help a good cause.

“Donations goes for just not only at Christmas time to help the people and also out through the year our food pantry, our soup kitchen, they shelter, and where they help other people with bills and things all through the year,” Gheen said.

The bell ringers can be found at stores across the city.