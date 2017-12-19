Sand “too fine” for beach volleyball at Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — The Gold Coast tourist strip which will host the Commonwealth Games in April has dozens of kilometers of fine, sandy beaches.

Just a bit too fine for the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) inspectors.

Commonwealth Games organizers said Wednesday that the FIVB has ruled that the sand at Coolangatta Beach on the southern end of the coast was “too fine” for the beach volleyball competition. So tons of coarser sand will have to be imported from the state capital of Brisbane, 100 kilometers (62 miles) north.

Organizers did not say exactly how much sand will have to be imported, or the cost. They also said the sand at Copacabana Beach at Rio de Janeiro forced Olympic officials to import coarser sand for the 2016 Games after the FIVB made a similar ruling.

It is the first time beach volleyball has featured at the Commonwealth Games, and tickets at the 4,000-seat temporary stadium have already sold out.

The Commonwealth Games are from April 4-15, with the beach volleyball competition scheduled from April 6-12.