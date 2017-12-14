Santa delivers bikes for foster children

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Some children in Muskingum County are in for a big surprise this Christmas.

Earlier this week, a group of inmates worked alongside staff members at Noble Correctional Institution to assemble bikes for children. This was done in partnership with the Bike Lady, Inc which is an organization that gives bikes to children in need. Tim Buchanan, a Warden at Noble, said businesses and individuals donate the bikes to the organization and then the inmates and staff work hard to get them ready for the kids.

“The staff from Noble County Correctional Institution and Santa today is visiting several different counties dropping off bikes. In this case in Muskingum, 16 bikes to foster children agencies in this community,” said Buchanan.

Santa made his list and checked it twice ensuring each child in Muskingum County that asked for a bike received one. Now the staff at Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services will serve as Santa’s Elves to make sure the kids get their bikes in time for Christmas. Kim Piccone, the Secretary at Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services, said this program helps spread cheer to the kids.

“It’s a wonderful thing for these kids to get all these things. A lot of these kids have really not had much of anything let alone at Christmas time,” Piccone said. “And they get all these presents they’re not used to having. And a bicycle. A bicycle can give a kid so much freedom. Even if they’re just riding up and down the street.”

Child Protective Services is providing Christmas for about 400 kids this year. The bikes from Bike Lady, Inc. helps them fulfill the children’s wishes.