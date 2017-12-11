Santa stories: his perspective

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Plenty of kids are trying to meet Santa and the man of the holiday season took time out of his busy schedule to talk to WHIZ about what are some of his favorite holiday stories.

Kids can go to the Colony Square Mall and get their picture taken with Santa. They also get to tell Santa what they want for Christmas. Santa said getting to meet the kids and hearing their stories is one of the most heartwarming experiences of his life. One story that stands out is when he asked a young girl and boy, “what they wanted for Christmas?”

“She says ‘I want a garage.’ Well I had to ask why do you want a garage, sweetheart? To park the new car in you’re bring me for Christmas. Gets better the little brother, ‘what would you like for Christmas sir? A broom. Son, I’ve got to ask why do you want a broom? She’s paying me to sweep out the garage.’ I get stories like that all day long,” said Santa.

Santa said he sometimes thinks he gets more laughs and joy out the interaction than the kids do. He said the faces of the children are his favorite part of being Santa.

“We do a special every Christmas season with challenged adults and we turn the lights down low. We turn the music off. I come in an hour or two early and the special adult Children come in, do shopping, the stores come in open up early, and they come in and visit with Santa and it means so much to them. They are so appreciative of the spirit of Christmas and we try to keep that going,” said Santa.

Kids can get meet and get their picture taken with Santa all the way through Christmas Eve. For a full list of hours you can go to the Colony Square Mall’s website.