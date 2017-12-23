Saturday’s Scores

by Associated Press on December 23, 2017 at 11:34 pm
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aliquippa 65, Sto-Rox 43

Allentown Allen 74, Allentown Dieruff 49

Bishop Shanahan 56, Avon Grove 42

Blue Mountain 64, North Schuylkill 52

Bonner-Prendergast 80, Pope John Paul II 62

Boyertown 54, Central Bucks East 49

Cardinal O’Hara 57, Germantown Academy 55

Carmichaels 52, West Greene 38

Cheltenham 62, Archbishop Ryan 58

Coatesville 65, West Chester Rustin 51

Conwell Egan 80, Bartram 70

Cornell 47, Brashear 40

Dobbins 50, Chester Charter 43

Easton 64, Delaware Valley 54

Elk Lake 49, Northeast Bradford 34

Girard 70, Erie 41

Girard College 78, Bishop Loughlin, N.Y. 74

Governor Mifflin 54, Perkiomen Valley 43

Grove City 71, Youngs. East, Ohio 61

Hampton 69, Pittsburgh Obama 55

Harrisburg 56, Downingtown West 52

Haverford 65, Devon Prep 43

Hempfield 57, Greensburg Salem 55

Highlands 94, Greensburg Central Catholic 48

Honesdale 63, Blue Ridge 22

Huntington Prep, W.Va. 77, Westtown 67

LaSalle 70, Philadelphia Central 41

Lincoln Park Charter 45, Ambridge 38

Lower Merion 77, Garnet Valley 69

Loyalsock 92, Southern Columbia 49

Marple Newtown 70, Interboro 36

Mater Dei, N.J. 77, Philadelphia West Catholic 57

Methacton 56, Ridley 39

Millville 52, Warrior Run 39

Moon 77, Beaver Falls 63

North Allegheny 75, Peters Township 50

Our Saviour, N.Y. 83, Archbishop Carroll 73

Owen J Roberts 64, Neumann 49

Penn Charter 73, Freire Charter 48

Penn Hills 77, McKeesport 71

Sharon 67, Neshannock 42

Susquehanna Township 59, Red Land 48

Troy 77, Sullivan County 76

Union City 80, Sheffield 48

Upper Merion 52, Jenkintown 44

Vincentian Academy 75, Keystone Oaks 66

Wallenpaupack 47, Dunmore 41

Williamsport 62, Scranton Prep 58

Forest City Tournament

Wyalusing 58, Forest City 52

Millersville University Tournament

Central Dauphin East 51, Stroudsburg 50, OT

Downingtown East 55, Liberty 48

Philadelphia University Tournament

Imhotep Charter 65, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 44

Neumann-Goretti 70, Abington 60

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 55, Archbishop Wood 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Winchester Thurston vs. First Love, ppd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Academy Park 51, Upper Merion 48

Allentown Allen 60, Allentown Dieruff 22

Blue Mountain 46, Salisbury 23

Central Columbia 45, Montoursville 42

Central Dauphin East 48, Fleetwood 34

Conestoga 51, Ridley 40

Dallas 64, Lackawanna Trail 33

Danville 47, Mifflinburg 43

East Allegheny 60, Greensburg Central Catholic 29

Easton 57, West Lawn Wilson 46

Garnet Valley 61, Lower Merion 43

Girard 82, Sharon 25

Holy Redeemer 47, Scranton Prep 40

Hughesville 34, Warrior Run 28

Jersey Shore 55, Central Mountain 24

Laurel 74, Shenango 41

Lewisburg 47, Milton 25

Mercyhurst Prep 49, Seton-LaSalle 35

Mount Carmel 53, Bloomsburg 44

Mountain View 48, Northeast Bradford 34

Northwest Area 42, Benton 34

Owen J Roberts 43, Methacton 34

Penn Hills 40, Winchester Thurston 38

Pottsville 53, Jim Thorpe 47

Schuylkill Valley 31, Oley Valley 29

Shamokin 56, Midd-West 43

Shikellamy 48, Selinsgrove 38

Vincentian Academy 52, Shaler 46

Wyalusing 44, MMI Prep 22

Youngsville 58, Sheffield 33

Fleetwood Tournament

Loyalsock 66, Pottsgrove 18

West Chester Henderson 42, West York 32

Millersville University Tournament

Harrisburg 67, Imhotep Charter 41

Susquehanna Township 49, Penn Wood 42

Tarkanian Classic

Bingham, Utah 50, Villa Maria Academy 42

