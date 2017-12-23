Saturday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aliquippa 65, Sto-Rox 43
Allentown Allen 74, Allentown Dieruff 49
Bishop Shanahan 56, Avon Grove 42
Blue Mountain 64, North Schuylkill 52
Bonner-Prendergast 80, Pope John Paul II 62
Boyertown 54, Central Bucks East 49
Cardinal O’Hara 57, Germantown Academy 55
Carmichaels 52, West Greene 38
Cheltenham 62, Archbishop Ryan 58
Coatesville 65, West Chester Rustin 51
Conwell Egan 80, Bartram 70
Cornell 47, Brashear 40
Dobbins 50, Chester Charter 43
Easton 64, Delaware Valley 54
Elk Lake 49, Northeast Bradford 34
Girard 70, Erie 41
Girard College 78, Bishop Loughlin, N.Y. 74
Governor Mifflin 54, Perkiomen Valley 43
Grove City 71, Youngs. East, Ohio 61
Hampton 69, Pittsburgh Obama 55
Harrisburg 56, Downingtown West 52
Haverford 65, Devon Prep 43
Haverford School 63, Devon Prep 42
Hempfield 57, Greensburg Salem 55
Highlands 94, Greensburg Central Catholic 48
Honesdale 63, Blue Ridge 22
Huntington Prep, W.Va. 77, Westtown 67
LaSalle 70, Philadelphia Central 41
Lincoln Park Charter 45, Ambridge 38
Lower Merion 77, Garnet Valley 69
Loyalsock 92, Southern Columbia 49
Marple Newtown 70, Interboro 36
Mater Dei, N.J. 77, Philadelphia West Catholic 57
Methacton 56, Ridley 39
Millville 52, Warrior Run 39
Moon 77, Beaver Falls 63
North Allegheny 75, Peters Township 50
Our Saviour, N.Y. 83, Archbishop Carroll 73
Owen J Roberts 64, Neumann 49
Penn Charter 73, Freire Charter 48
Penn Hills 77, McKeesport 71
Sharon 67, Neshannock 42
Susquehanna Township 59, Red Land 48
Troy 77, Sullivan County 76
Union City 80, Sheffield 48
Upper Merion 52, Jenkintown 44
Vincentian Academy 75, Keystone Oaks 66
Wallenpaupack 47, Dunmore 41
Williamsport 62, Scranton Prep 58
|Forest City Tournament
Wyalusing 58, Forest City 52
|Millersville University Tournament
Central Dauphin East 51, Stroudsburg 50, OT
Downingtown East 55, Liberty 48
|Philadelphia University Tournament
Imhotep Charter 65, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 44
Neumann-Goretti 70, Abington 60
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 55, Archbishop Wood 43
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Winchester Thurston vs. First Love, ppd.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Academy Park 51, Upper Merion 48
Allentown Allen 60, Allentown Dieruff 22
Blue Mountain 46, Salisbury 23
Central Columbia 45, Montoursville 42
Central Dauphin East 48, Fleetwood 34
Conestoga 51, Ridley 40
Dallas 64, Lackawanna Trail 33
Danville 47, Mifflinburg 43
East Allegheny 60, Greensburg Central Catholic 29
Easton 57, West Lawn Wilson 46
Garnet Valley 61, Lower Merion 43
Girard 82, Sharon 25
Holy Redeemer 47, Scranton Prep 40
Hughesville 34, Warrior Run 28
Jersey Shore 55, Central Mountain 24
Laurel 74, Shenango 41
Lewisburg 47, Milton 25
Mercyhurst Prep 49, Seton-LaSalle 35
Mount Carmel 53, Bloomsburg 44
Mountain View 48, Northeast Bradford 34
Northwest Area 42, Benton 34
Owen J Roberts 43, Methacton 34
Penn Hills 40, Winchester Thurston 38
Pottsville 53, Jim Thorpe 47
Schuylkill Valley 31, Oley Valley 29
Shamokin 56, Midd-West 43
Shikellamy 48, Selinsgrove 38
Vincentian Academy 52, Shaler 46
Wyalusing 44, MMI Prep 22
Youngsville 58, Sheffield 33
|Fleetwood Tournament
Central Dauphin East 48, Fleetwood 34
Loyalsock 66, Pottsgrove 18
West Chester Henderson 42, West York 32
|Millersville University Tournament
Harrisburg 67, Imhotep Charter 41
Susquehanna Township 49, Penn Wood 42
|Tarkanian Classic
Bingham, Utah 50, Villa Maria Academy 42