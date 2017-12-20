Scared of Santa photo contest winner revealed

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- WHIZ’s “Scared of Santa” pictures contest has come to an end and a winner has been selected.

Britni Mock submitted a photo of her then two-year-old son Mason not really excited to see Santa. Mock and her son won the contest. In the picture, Mason looks like he’ll do anything to get out of that picture and Mock knew she had to share it.

“It looks like my son is punching me to not go to Santa,” said Mock. “The picture was really funny and I just thought I should share it.”

The contest kicked off late November after WHIZ-TV and Sulen’s Dental teamed up to giveaway a prize. Michael Sulen, Owner and President of Sulen’s Dental Studio, said he thought it would be a fun way to help the community get in the spirit for Christmas and they were happy with the response.

“It was great. I mean when we would have patients come in they would always ask me right away ‘thanks so much for sponsoring we’re keeping an eye on all of these pictures’ and some days I hadn’t seen them all,” said Sulen. “Just the fact that…everyone from our staff to patients mentioning it was a cool thing. Keeps us in the holiday spirit.”

Mock says this year Mason liked Santa and took a nice picture with him. Mock won a $500 gift card for her entry.