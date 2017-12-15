Seahawks’ Wagner a game-time decision, K.J. Wright doubtful

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks appear likely to be without at least one of their starting linebackers for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

K.J. Wright has not practiced all week due to a concussion sustained last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While not officially ruled out, Wright has all but run out of time to clear the league’s concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game. He’s listed as doubtful to play against the Rams.

Bobby Wagner will be a game-time decision. Wagner aggravated a hamstring strain early in the third quarter of the team’s 30-24 loss to the Jaguars and did not return. He’s also been unable to practice this week.

