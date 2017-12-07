Senator Troy Balderson announces run for U.S. Congress

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Senator Troy Balderson announces his bid for Congress and credits Zanesville for getting him to this point.

Senator Balderson will be running in the special election and the full term election next year for Congress for Ohio’s 12th District. If elected he will replace Congressman Pat Tiberi who is resigning.

“This process started several months ago. And actually, even prior to a couple of months ago. Congressman Tiberi when he was interested in kind of doing a little exploration to decide whether or not to run for the U.S. Senate I started having conversations with him then trying to get the magnitude of what it means to run for Congress.”

Senator Balderson says if elected Ohio can rely on him to continue to serve with integrity and distinction keeping the constituents in mind. Balderson says he will continue to fight for small business, lower taxes, and continue to help the energy industry.

“I want to continue to be that guy that’s working for the little guy and where we come from and the roots that we have here.”

Senator Balderson says he wouldn’t be where he is without the support of his constituents and their encouragement and approval influenced his decision to run for Congress.