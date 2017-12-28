Severe cold increases shelter needs in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — Severe cold and bone-chilling winds are gripping most of Ohio.

Temperatures were climbing Thursday out of low single digits, although wind-chill readings remained around zero in some areas. Bitter cold, with light snowfall, is expected to return this weekend as a weather system sweeps the state.

Authorities moved to add shelter for those needing it. The Cincinnati Recreation Commission says all 22 city rec centers are open for warming during regular business hours.

Hamilton County authorities were investigating the cause of death for a homeless man found early Tuesday at a downtown bus stop.

The Cincinnati Police Department reported a water main break downtown Thursday morning and said a salt truck was dispatched. Police urged drivers in the meantime to slow down to “avoid becoming medalists in Olympic Ice Ballet!”