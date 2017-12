The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing teenager. He is 17-year-old Christopher Black. Detectives say he is a light skinned black male, 5’6”, 160 pounds with dark curly hair. He was last seen leaving his home on December 5th wearing tan pant, black hoodie and a black vest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asking to call the sheriff’s office at 740 452-3637.