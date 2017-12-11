ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The spirit of giving was in full effect as the area law enforcement made sure kids got Christmas gifts this year.

The Associates Lodge of Fraternal Order of Police hosted its annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event at Walmart North in Zanesville. 40 to 50 children were taken around the store by law enforcement and given an opportunity to pick out clothes and toys for the holiday season. They were able to get $100 worth of presents.

“We love doing this. It’s about spending time with the children and having a positive influence between the officers and the children. We prepare for this all year long. We have several different fundraisers we do,” said FOP President Jim Hicks.

Officers go out everyday to make a difference in the community. This event gave officers a chance to meet with the kids and interact with them in a completly positive role.

“It gives the opportunity for the community with their children to see the other sides of police officers. We bleed, we hurt, we cry, just like anybody else. When the kids see us in this atmosphere, it gives a lighter side where as if we have to go to their home or to their school it may have a negative aspect,” said President of the Fraternal Order of Police Zane Lodge 5, Steve Jones.

The FOP collects donations through the year to make this event possible. This year they were able to raise almost $6,000.