Sidwell propels Morgan past Philo in home opener

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – Four Morgan Raiders, lead by Marty Sidwell’s 21 points, scored in double figures as the Raiders took down Philo 78-58.

The Raiders are now 2-1 on the season and evened up their MVL record at 1-1. Philo’s record goes to 1-1 after falling in their first road test of the season.

Philo was paced by Cody Butler, who scored a game high 22 points.

In addition to Sidwell’s 21, Carver Myers, Owen Bowen, and Ayden Hodge all scored over ten points.

The Raiders are back on the floor Tuesday to play Maysville. Philo has John Glenn at home on Tuesday.