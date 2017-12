ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Maysville Lady Panthers stayed undefeated on the season with a 64-41 home win over Utica on Thursday night.

The Redskins came into the game with a record of 10-1. At halftime it was a close game, the Panthers held just a four point lead. However, Maysvile pulled away down the stretch to get the win and move to 10-0 on the season.

Bailee Smith was the star on the night, scoring a game high 26 points.

The Lady Panthers are back in action on Wednesday at Tri-Valley.