MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Bill Snyder remains undecided about his future leading the Wildcats, preferring instead to focus on preparing his team to play UCLA in the Cactus Bowl.

There have been anonymous reports that have indicated Snyder has already decided to return for his 27th season. Snyder said Wednesday he is “in the process” of deciding about next season.

The 78-year-old Snyder has a contract that rolls over annually.