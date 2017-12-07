South Town Gym hosts official grand opening

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The wait is finally over for gym enthusiast in the city of Zanesville.

The South Town gym was a packed house this evening as they hosted their official open house.

“Everyone’s welcome, we have something for everybody. we don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable walking through the door. this is a community place and we want everyone to feel welcome,” said Manager, Abbie Sidwell.

Both the community and the staff are very excited to finally see all of time and hard work paying off.

“The feeling is overwhelming. The turn out tonight has just made it so much better. Like I said, it’s been a long time coming for this gym with the planning and construction. So to see it all finally happen, see everything working as it should be is very overwhelming for myself and the whole staff,” said Membership Relations staff, Clint Veach.

With great packages, a child care program, and many other benefits, this gym has something to offer for everyone!