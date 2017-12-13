A Storybook Christmas has finally arrived for the holiday season

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- One holiday tradition has landed back in the City of Zanesville and all across the Muskingum County area.

Every year, local residents come together in anticipation of “A Storybook Christmas.” From decorated streetlights to various store front window displays, this holiday tradition is put on to bring holiday cheer to the community.

“You will enjoy street lights, store front decorations, there’s wonderful sales going on, there’s wonderful things for the holiday, and we certainly encourage the big highlight is the courthouse lights and music show happening every night from 6:00 P.M- 9:00 P.M and on the weekend from 6:00 P.M- 10:00 P.M,” said Kelly Ashby, Vice President of Zanesville and Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce.

This year, over 90 business owners are participating in “A Storybook Christmas.” Across downtown Zanesville and surrounding areas, you can check out holiday displays that are great for quality time with the family.

“We encourage everyone just to either do a drive thru or get out and stroll because there are absolutely beautiful decorations. Again, in the downtown area but also in New Concord and also in Dresden, Storybook Christmas is a county wide celebration of the holidays,” said Ashby.

Although Zanesville has holiday events all winter, the chamber of commerce said they’d encourage everyone to stop by the welcome center and pick up “A Storybook Christmas” booklet.