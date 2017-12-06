Student pleads for thief to return mother’s ashes

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio university student is pleading for a suspected thief to return her mother’s ashes after her car was broken into.

Callie Futey says she was staying at her boyfriend’s home in Toledo when the ashes were stolen from the backseat of her car along with other items Tuesday morning.

Futey lost her mother in 2006. The 20-year-old University of Toledo student says she had taken a container with the ashes from her father’s house with a plan to put them in a special urn for Christmas.

Futey says she doesn’t care about the other items stolen. She just wants her mother’s ashes.

The student says she has filed a police report. The theft was also captured on surveillance video.