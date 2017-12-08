Suspect in Lachey’s bar shooting turns himself in

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say the suspect in the Thanksgiving day shooting of a bar manager at singer Nick Lachey’s Cincinnati restaurant has turned himself in.

A grand jury has indicted 36-year-old Lavoris Hightower on charges of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, having a weapon under disability and tampering with evidence.

Hightower turned himself in Thursday night. His attorney says police identified the wrong man in the Nov. 23 shooting of 27-year-old Ellie Richardson.

Prosecutors say Richardson was leaving Lachey’s when she was nearly hit by a van. She approached the van, and that’s when prosecutors say the driver fired one shot that struck her in the face.

Richardson has since been released from the hospital.

Lachey says his band, 98 Degrees, is planning a benefit concert for Richardson Dec. 15.